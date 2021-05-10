Nirma group cement company Nuvoco Vistas Corporation files papers for Rs 5000 crore IPO Updated : May 10, 2021 12:54:42 IST The issue will have a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 3,500 crore by the promoter selling shareholder Niyogi Enterprise Private Ltd. The proceeds will be used to repay debt worth Rs 1,350 crores and for general corporate purposes. Published : May 10, 2021 12:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply