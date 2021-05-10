  • SENSEX
Nirma group cement company Nuvoco Vistas Corporation files papers for Rs 5000 crore IPO

Updated : May 10, 2021 12:54:42 IST

The issue will have a fresh issue of shares of up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of Rs 3,500 crore by the promoter selling shareholder Niyogi Enterprise Private Ltd.
The proceeds will be used to repay debt worth Rs 1,350 crores and for general corporate purposes.
