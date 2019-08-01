NHSRCL floats third tender for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has floated the third tender for the government's ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, with the invitation of bids for construction of civil and building works between Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

The tender is a lump sum contract, under which a single 'lump sum' price for all the works is agreed ahead of the commencement of the work.

"The tender is for design and construction of civil and building works including testing and commissioning on design build lump sum price basis for double line high speed railway involving viaduct and bridges, crossing bridges, maintenance depot and station between Vadodara and Ahmedabad," NHSRCL said in a statement.

This will cover one elevated station of ‘Anand/Nadiad’ spanning a distance of approximately 90 km. Bids can be submitted within a period of four months and the completion period of the work has been pegged at 1370 days.

“More than 66 percent of the land required for the above mentioned tender has been acquired," NHSRCL said.

With the third tender, NHSRCL has invited bids for the construction of about 69 percent (348 km) of total alignment of 508 km, including 21 km of underground tunnel, 5 (five) elevated stations and one depot at Surat.

Earlier this year, bids were invited for the viaduct between Zaroli village on Maharashtra- Gujarat border and Vadodara in Gujarat, (length: 237.10 km, i.e 47 percent of total alignment of 508 km), elevated except one mountain tunnel of about 280m, 24 river crossings and 30 road and canal crossings, including four stations of Vapi, Bilimora, Surat and Bharuch.