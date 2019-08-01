Economy
NHSRCL floats third tender for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
Updated : August 01, 2019 07:25 PM IST
The tender is for design and construction of civil and building works.
Bids can be submitted within a period of four months, work should be completed in 1,370 days.
