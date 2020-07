In an attempt to improve the quality of roads, the National Highways Authority of India will rank highways after conducting a performance audit. The highways will be assessed broadly on three parameters, such as Highway Efficiency (45 percent), Highway Safety (35 percent), and User Services (20 percent).

"On the basis of the outcome of the assessment, the authority will undertake a comprehensive analysis and decide on the level of intervention required to enhance the overall service quality," NHAI has said.

Additionally, important parameters like operating speed, access control, time taken at a toll plaza, road signages, road markings, accident rate, incident response time, crash barriers, illumination, availability of Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), the functionality of structures, provision for grade-separated intersections, cleanliness, plantation, wayside amenities, and customer satisfaction will also be considered while conducting the assessment.