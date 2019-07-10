Infrastructure
NHAI to raise Rs 75,000 crore through market borrowings for FY20
Updated : July 10, 2019 03:32 PM IST
The highway authority will borrow funds through multiple channels, including LIC, debt funds, pension funds and sovereign funds, Sinha said.
For FY20, NHAI has received the approval to raise Rs 75,000 crore, 21 percent up on the year.
