NHAI signs MoU with NIIF to fund highway projects
Updated : July 08, 2019 10:04 PM IST
The MoU is related to co-operation in formation of SPVs to execute the fund arrangement for large size road projects.
NHAI is pursuing alternate sources of funding to attract international investors and fund houses that are willing to invest in road projects in India, according to a government statement.
