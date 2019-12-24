NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24
Updated : December 24, 2019 05:28 PM IST
The NHAI started electronic toll collection through RFID-based FASTags on its 523 toll plazas across the country from December 15 for seamless flow of traffic.
FASTag is a prepaid tag, affixed on vehicle's windscreen, that enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets the vehicle pass through the toll plaza without stopping for a cash transaction.
