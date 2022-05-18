Cross
  • NHAI optimistic about meeting Rs 20,000 crore asset monetisation target in FY'23: Chairperson

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
In the previous fiscal, NHAI had raised Rs 8,000 crore monetisation for five projects accounting for 400 km through the first tranche of InVIT. NHAI now is optimistic about meeting the asset monetisation target of Rs 20,000 crore in the current fiscal year.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is optimistic about meeting the asset monetisation target of Rs 20,000 crore in the current fiscal amid ongoing economic uncertainties and geo-political instability, a top official said.
The national road infrastructure building entity will raise the monetisation amount through NHAI Infrastructure Investment Trust or InVIT and Toll-Operate-Transfer or TOT routes.
In the previous fiscal, NHAI had raised Rs 8,000 crore monetisation for five projects accounting for 400 km through the first tranche of InVIT. InvITs are collective investment vehicles similar to a mutual fund, which enables direct monetary investment from individual and institutional investors in infrastructure projects which earn them a small portion of the income as a return.
"We are optimistic about asset monetisation plan of Rs 20,000 crore in the current fiscal as appetite remains robust among investors," NHAI chairperson Alka Upadhyaya told.
