The road developers and toll operators may incur losses of around Rs 3,450 crore-Rs 3,700 crore between March 2020 and June 2020 due to the outbreak of COVID-19, CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory has estimated.

This will lead to a loss of Rs 2,100 crore-Rs 2,200 crore in toll for NHAI in the four months, CRISIL added.

The disruption caused by COVID-19 is also likely to affect the Rs 80,000 crore-Rs 85,000 crore asset monetisation programme of NHAI, where monetisation was planned through toll-operate-transfer and infrastructure investment trusts.

NHAI planned to raise Rs 80,000 crore-85,000 crore through fiscal 2025 by monetising around 6,000 kms of operational public-funded toll roads.

In addition to the loss in toll revenue, stakeholders are also expected to suffer losses on account of increase in costs of under-construction projects, time overruns, and a rise in disputes between the private sector and government authorities.