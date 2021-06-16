NHAI makes monthly drone survey mandatory for all NH projects

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made it mandatory for contractors and concessionaires to conduct monthly video recordings of national highway projects during all stages of development, construction, operation and maintenance.

Since these videos will be permanently stored on the 'Data Lake’, they can also be used as evidence during the dispute resolution process before arbitral tribunals and courts, NHAI added.

Contractors and concessionaires shall carry out the drone video recording in presence of a team leader of the supervision consultant and upload comparative project videos of the current and previous month on NHAI's portal ‘Data Lake’, capturing various project-related developments during the month.

Supervision consultants shall analyse these videos and will provide their comments on the digital monthly progress reports covering various aspects of the project development. These videos will also be used by NHAI officials during the physical inspection of the projects to check discrepancies.

Additionally, project directors of NHAI shall undertake monthly drone surveys from the date of signing of the contract agreement till the start of construction of the project at site and at the completion of the project.

Also, NHAI will undertake monthly drone surveys in all developed projects where NHAI is responsible for operation and maintenance.

Recently, NHAI had also introduced independent inspection of the ongoing national highways projects, by involving reputed retired government officials.

Apart from this, deployment of Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) has also been made mandatory to carry out a road condition survey on the national highways to enhance quality.