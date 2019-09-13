NHAI looks at shorter lease period to make TOT model more investor-friendly
Updated : September 13, 2019 03:41 PM IST
The TOT model is for monetisation of those public-funded national highways which are operational and are generating toll revenues for at least two years after commercial operations.
Around 75 operational national highway projects completed under public funding have been preliminarily identified for potential monetisation using the TOT model.
