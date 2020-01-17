NHAI in talks with 10-11 companies to settle claims worth Rs 70,000 crore by March

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is in discussions with 10-11 infrastructure companies to settle claims worth around Rs 70,000 crore by March, sources aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

The state-run agency plans to settle these claims in projects stuck in arbitration for Rs 20,000-25,000 crore relying on its aggressive conciliation process which has been ongoing since past 1.5 years, sources added.

"Three years back, we were able to settle claims worth Rs 20,000 crore for nearly Rs 1,800 crore. Conciliation proceedings are in final stages and we are confident that we will be able to resolve this by March this year," one of the people aware of the development said.

Currently, the conciliation process is underway between NHAI and 10-11 companies including Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Soma, Madhucon among others, sources added.

"Settlement of disputes by mutual consultation or through an arbitrator is a welcome move. These forms of dispute resolutions help in building trust amongst the stakeholders and an important aspect for contract execution and implementation. Constructive dialogues for the initial set of cases will set the tone for the speedy resolution of the rest. This will be an iterative process and will take a couple of quarters for full implementation," Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director and Practice Leader - Transport and Logistics, CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory said.

NHAI has significantly streamlined the arbitration process by introducing the Society for Affordable Redressal of Disputes and is completing the arbitration processes in a time-bound manner. Any improvement in the arbitration process will help in improving investor confidence, CRISIL had said in its Infrastructure Yearbook 2019.

As per government data, 318 arbitration cases are ongoing with a claim amount of about Rs 78653.00 crore in the road construction sector.

"There are few cases where the amount of claim raised by the contractor or concessionaire is more than the total project cost. Main reasons of invocation of arbitration are compensation for delay in handing over of land, damages due to Change in Scope, loss incurred on account of extended stay in the project, delay in distribution of grant/annuity payment, change in law, additional interest paid to lenders, interest on delayed payments, non-achievement of project milestones etc," union road minister Nitin Gadkari had said in a written reply to Lok Sabha in Dec 2019.

As part of the measures taken to minimise such cases, the government has resolved that work will not be awarded where 80 percent of encumbrance free land is not made available for the project and has also constituted alternate dispute resolutions through Committee of Conciliation by Independent Experts to avoid Arbitration, Gadkari added.

The work of “four laning of Jorabat Shillong (Barapani) section of NH-40 from 0.000 to Km 61.800 in the State of Assam and Meghalaya on DBFOT pattern under SRDP-NE in BOT (Annuity)” was awarded to the concessionaire M/s IL&FS Transportation Networks Ltd

This week, NHAI settled claims of IL&FS Transportation Networks related to two projects. NHAI was able to settle the four-laning project of Kirtapur-Nerchowk with IL&FS for Rs 672.62 crore after 10 months of conciliation proceedings. The project was awarded to IL&FS Transportation Network in 2013 but was abandoned in May 2018.

It also settled four laning of Jorabat Shillong (Barapani) section of NH-40 for Rs 252.13 crore against claims of Rs 802.23 crore excluding interest. The project had commenced in January 2011 with the scheduled completion date of Jan 2014.