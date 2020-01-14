NHAI achieves record daily toll collection as FASTag sales double in December

The toll collection via the electronic system of FASTags has doubled in the month of December as compared to November. The December reading has been reported at Rs 50 crore as compared to Rs 23 crore in November 2019.

The daily transactions via FASTags have also risen to around Rs 30 lakh per day in January 2020 from 8 lakh in July 2019.

The National Highways Authority of India achieved its highest daily toll collection amount at Rs 86.2 crore two days ago, Chairman Sukhbir Singh Sandhu said on Tuesday.

Jodhpur toll plaza has outperformed others in the implementation of FASTags with around 91 percent of toll collection taking place via FASTags.

Toll plazas in Jaipur, Bhopal, and Gandhinagar have also performed well in FASTag implementation, Sandhu added.

The electronic toll collection via FASTags has plugged revenue leakages substantially for the National Highway Authority of India.

As of December 2019, over one crore FASTags have been issued with over 30 lakh FASTags issued in November and December and daily sales of 1.5-2 lakh FASTags. It's noteworthy that the government rolled out the FASTag-based electronic toll collection mechanism from December 15 across all toll plazas of the NHAI.

However, as against the earlier plan of mandatory roll-out across all lanes of all toll plazas, the ministry has mandated the use of FASTags across at least 75 percent lanes of toll plazas and has restricted use of cash mode of payment to a maximum of 25 percent lanes of toll plazas.