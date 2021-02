Less than two weeks after being sworn-in, the new US administration has warned India that its proposed deal with Russia for S-400 systems could trigger sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

“We urge all of our allies and partners to forgo transactions with Russia that risk triggering sanctions under the CAATSA Act”, said a US Embassy Spokesperson in response to an email from CNBC-TV18.

This comes at a time when India is gearing up to receive the first batch of air defence systems from Russia later this year. India had signed a $5.4 billion deal with Russia for five S-400 air defence systems in October 2018. An Indian military team is currently in Russia to undergo training on using the S-400 air defence system.

The embassy spokesperson made it clear that CAATSA sanctions do not have any blanket or country specific waiver provision. “We have not made any waiver determinations with respect to Indian transactions with Russia”, said the official. The spokesperson also noted that the S-400 air defence system has not been delivered to India yet.