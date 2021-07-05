NCC upbeat on Rs 38,000 cr orderbook; aims Rs 200 cr debt reduction by March 2022

On the back of a bunch of order wins in June, NCC is in focus. The company received five new orders worth Rs 2149 crore in June. Of that, orders worth Rs 1254 crore pertain to water and environment segment and Rs 729 crore pertain to buildings division.

Throwing further light on the orderbook and the outlook going forward, YD Murthy, Exec VP-Finance, NCC, said the first quarter orderbook accretion is around Rs 2400 crore although it is below expectation. Due to the COVID-19 situation and related lockdowns, the orderbook and awards were sluggish but is likely to pick up, going forward. The current orderbook for the company stands at Rs 38,000 crore.

In the last quarter, they won an order worth Rs 6200 crore in Uttar Pradesh under Jal Jivan scheme in the water segment, said Murthy, while adding that the state government aims to provide portable drinking water to every household, in every village in the state. With other states looking at similar water schemes, the company sees lot of opportunity and scope of orders from this segment, as well as from the affordable housing segment.

Therefore, expect FY22 to be far better than FY21 in terms of order inflows, he said.

Talking about debt, he said that at the end of the last fiscal, gross debt was at Rs 1700 crore but by March 2022, they are aiming for debt reduction of about Rs 200 crore, adding that the payment cycle has improved and the liquidity situation is good.

Payments from central government agencies are on time but not from state government because their focus currently is on healthcare and welfare measures due to COVID-19.

