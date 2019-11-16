NBCC, Suraksha Realty may submit revised offers bids to acquire Jaypee Infratech
Updated : November 16, 2019 09:06 PM IST
A meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) has been convened on November 18 to discuss the resolution plans.
Earlier, NBCC had offered 2,207 unsold flats worth Rs 1,756 crore to lenders, but bankers were reluctant to acquire these apartments.
As many as 13 banks and over 23,000 home buyers have voting rights in the CoC.
