National Highways clocked record construction speed in 2020-21 Updated : March 14, 2021 10:12 AM IST India has the second-largest road network in the world of about 62.16 lakh km. The total length of National Highway construction up to February 5, 2021 is 9,242 km. Road transport plays a critical role in the economic growth of any country. Published : March 14, 2021 10:12 AM IST