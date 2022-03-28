10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru stretch of NH 275 to be completed by Oct: Nitin Gadkari

The much-awaited 10-lane highway between Mysuru and Bengaluru is likely to be completed by October 2022. Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said in a tweet on Monday that the construction work is nearing completion. The minister was sharing an update on the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of National Highway (NH) 275.

The road will substantially reduce the time taken to travel from Bengaluru to Mysuru from the current three hours to 75 minutes, he said. “It will enhance connectivity between the two important cities and provide an impetus to tourism and economy in the region," Gadkari said in the tweet.

Apart from linking the two prominent cities of Karnataka, the national highway also connects regions such as Mangaluru and Kodagu with Bengaluru.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the 117-km long stretch in Karnataka was expected to be completed by June 2022.

The work on the project, which was first proposed in 2014, had started under two separate packages in May and December 2019. However, COVID-caused restrictions put brakes on its progress.

The 10-lane road is being undertaken at a cost of Rs 8,350 crore, Gadkari said.

The highway, which will be a fully access-controlled facility, will have service roads on both sides of the entire stretch. It will also have nine major bridges and 42 minor bridges, an eight-km-long elevated corridor, 64 underpasses, 11 overpasses, four road over bridges (ROBs) and five bypasses. These structures are aimed at easing traffic congestion.