Infrastructure
Under Make In India initiative, Narendra Modi unveils indigenously-built coach for Mumbai Metro
Updated : September 07, 2019 01:36 PM IST
The coach, the first in the list of 500 to be delivered to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, has been built by Bharat Earth Movers at its Bengaluru facility.
Modi will also lay the foundation for the 32-storey Metro Bhavan at the Aarey Colony, one of the two large green belts of the megapolis.
