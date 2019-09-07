Under Make In India initiative, Narendra Modi unveils indigenously-built coach for Mumbai Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched an indigenously-built metro coach to be used by the upcoming Mumbai metro network.

The coach, the first in the list of 500 to be delivered to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, has been built by Bharat Earth Movers (BEML) at its Bengaluru facility in flat 75 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries at the inauguration of the first metro coach under Make In India.



ShivSena Leader Uddhav Thackeray, Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Ramdas Athawale, Arvind Sawant, Maharashtra Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Vinod Tawde, Ashish Shelar, Yogesh Sagar, Vidya Thakur and other leaders were present.#ModiInMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/8CipPE9yCO

Metropolitan commissioner RA Rajeev was seen explaining how the new coach will enable commuters to travel along with their bicycles to the destinations, as is seen in the cities of the developed world.

During his visit, which comes ahead of the assembly polls, the dates for which is awaited anytime now, Modi will also be laying the foundation for three more metro lines entailing a length of over 42 km and to be built at an investment of over Rs 19,000 crore.

These three new lines take the total number of metro lines to 14 across the Mumbai metropolitan region. The new corridors are the 9.2-km Gaimukh-Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) metro-10; the 12.8-km Wadala-CST metro-11; and the 20.7-km Kalyan-Taloja metro-12 corridor.