India Mumbai monorail projects: 3 Indian firms express interest in manufacturing rakes Updated : July 04, 2020 11:36 AM IST BEML has already bagged the contract for manufacturing metro rakes for Metro 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) and Metro-7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E). Last month, MMRDA scrapped the Rs 500 crore contract for sourcing 10 rakes for the Jacob Circle-Wadala-Chembur monorail project.