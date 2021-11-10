Mumbai Metro phases 2A and 7 to start by Jan-Feb 2022: J Kumar Infra

J Kumar Infra reported earnings for the September-ended quarter and posted a 62 percent growth in terms of revenue year-on-year. The construction company expects to start the next two lines in Mumbai by January-February 2022.

The two next phases of Mumbai Metro are near completion and speculations are rife about when these two important lines will be inaugurated. The two lines in question are Phase 2A and Phase 7.

J Kumar Infra is handling the two projects and its managing director, Kamal Gupta, while speaking to CNBC-TV18 about the company's quarterly performance divulged that both these projects should be operational by January-February 2022.

“We are hopeful to start two of these lines by January or February of the coming year - that's Metro 2A (yellow line) and part of Metro 7 line (red line),” Gupta said.

Phase 2A runs from Dahisar, a northern suburb of the city to DN Nagar in Andheri West. Phase 7 runs from along Mumbai's Western Highway from Dahisar East to Bandra East and the partial opening will be till Andheri East.

Phase 2A is 18.5 km long and will have 17 stations while Phase 7 is 16.4 km with 13 stations.

The company has a strong orderbook. “As of September 30, we have an orderbook of Rs 11,200 crore and Metro compromises around 58 percent of our orderbook. This year we had an order inflow of Rs 1,500 crore plus and we are hopeful to add another Rs 2,000-2,500 crore by the year-end (FY22),” said Gupta.

The construction company expects a topline of around Rs 3,200-3,500 crore.

"We are hopeful to grow at a CAGR of 12-15 percent YoY for a couple of years and we are confident that we will be a Rs 5,000 crore topline company by FY25,” said Gupta.

