Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train ride to cost Rs 3,000, says NHSRCL
Updated : September 12, 2019 09:37 PM IST
As part of the endeavour to save the environment, the NHSRCL has also deployed specially-designed vehicles to transplant large trees standing on the route.
The bullet train corridor will have 12 stations acrossits 508-km stretch between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.
