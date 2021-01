Domestic railway parts manufacturing company Medha Servo Drives Limited, has bagged an Indian Railways’ tender to build Vande Bharat type train sets for a cost of over Rs 2,211 crore. Of the three bidders in the race for the contract, the indigenous manufacturer emerged as the lowest bidder having quoted Rs 22,11,64,59,644.

The tender is for building 44 rakes of 16 cars each. It will include design, development, manufacture, supply, integration, testing and commissioning of IGBT based 3-phase propulsion, control and other equipment for train sets.

“The procurement includes 5 years comprehensive annual maintenance contract with the supplier,” the Ministry of Railways said in a statement.

For this purpose, the terms of the contract included a criterion, which made a minimum of 75 percent local content of the total value of the tender mandatory to be fulfilled by the participants.

“The specifications were prepared after multiple deliberations with industry at various levels for manufacturing the train sets indigenously. For the first time, the tender required a minimum 75 per cent local content requirement of the total value of the tender,” said the ministry.

“This is expected to give a boost to ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ mission,” it added.

The train sets will be manufactured at three production units of the Indian Railways across the country – 24 rakes at Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, 10 rakes at Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala and 10 rakes at Modern Coach Factory (MCF) at Lalganj near Raebareli.