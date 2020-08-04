Business Manufacturing facilities working at up to 70% capacities amid pandemic: Asian Paints Updated : August 04, 2020 12:36 PM IST Asian Paints business divisions include decorative, home improvement and industrial operations. The business in India saw improvement in demand conditions over May and June after a complete washout in April, 2020, it said. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply