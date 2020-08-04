  • SENSEX
Manufacturing facilities working at up to 70% capacities amid pandemic: Asian Paints

Updated : August 04, 2020 12:36 PM IST

Asian Paints business divisions include decorative, home improvement and industrial operations.
The business in India saw improvement in demand conditions over May and June after a complete washout in April, 2020, it said.
