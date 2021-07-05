Manipur debuts on India's rail map, Rajdhani Express does trial run

A Rajdhani Express covered 11 km from Silchar in Assam to Vaingaichunpao in Manipur on July 2, marking the latter's debut on India's railway map. The broad-gauge Vaingaichunpao-Silchar line will soon be inaugurated by the railways minister.

According to an East Mojo report, the Rajdhani Express briefly halted at Manipur’s Jiribam railway station during the trial run, 11 km from Vaingaichunpao in Tamenglong district, where officials and locals hoisted the national flag and sang the national anthem.

North East Frontier Railway (NEFR) Senior PRO Nripen Bhattacharya, who was aboard the Rajdhani, said the passenger service from Vaingaichunpao railway station to Silchar will start soon.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on July 4 hailed the moment as "historic." "Historic moment for Manipur as the first trial run of a passenger train from Silchar to Vaingaichunpao in Tamenglong was successfully conducted on Friday," he tweeted adding, "The people of Manipur are immensely grateful to PM @narendramodi Ji for the transformation brought under his leadership."

Several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders like Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh, also termed the moment “historic.”

Many are now waiting for a train to Imphal, Manipur’s capital.

"Hope this will bring relief to masses and speed up development too (sic) in Manipur. Now waiting for the #Imphal link," read a reply to the chief minister’s post.

According to East Mojo, the Vaingaichunpao-Imphal railway track is under construction, with tunnelling underway. Once completed, it will be the longest railway tunnel near Imphal, the report said.