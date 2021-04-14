Making FASTag mandatory won't breach right to freedom of movement: Centre Updated : April 14, 2021 02:53 PM IST The plea filed by one Arjun Khanapure, also challenged the government's norm of imposing fines on vehicles flouting the FASTag rules. "The mandate of using FASTag does not violate a citizen's fundamental right to freedom of movement," the Centre's affidavit stated. Published : April 14, 2021 02:53 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply