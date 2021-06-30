Make Your Cement Choice Matter

In a country where about 70% of houses are self-owned and having a home is every common man’s dream, the adoption of the green building concept is crucial. Particularly in today’s time when environmental degradation is a major concern, the use of sustainable raw materials like green cement is desirable.

Made from residual material from different industries, green cement is eco-friendly as well as durable. Using green cement in residential buildings helps in improving the health and well-being of the residents. Besides this, it also offers superior structural strength and ensures the long-term safety of the building.

Factors Influencing Consumers' Cement Preferences

Homebuyers are generally not concerned about the quality of cement since it is not visible and appreciable like interiors or wall colours. But it is noteworthy that cement constitutes about 15% of the total cost of constructing a new home and is that one-time investment that decides the life of a building. Lack of awareness usually prevents the individual home builders from making an informed decision which is beneficial for both the environment and their homes.

Apprehension around cost is another factor that restricts home builders from making a shift from conventional cement to green cement. But many companies today are using green technology and innovative methods to ensure cement is sustainable as well as affordable. For instance, companies like JSW Cement have built a portfolio of environmentally friendly cement at affordable prices. In fact, JSW Cement is India’s first-ever cement manufacturer to receive the coveted GreenPro Certification for Portland Slag Cement (PSC) from the Confederation of Indian Industry – Indian Green Building Council (CII-IGBC).

Offering best-in-class products, JSW Cement is leading the sustainable practices in the industry. The company is GreenPro Certified for three products, Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS), Portland Slag Cement, and Composite Cement (CC). It uses Slag, the by-product obtained from steel industries, to produce cement. Slag is extremely effective in reducing permeability and helps increase the durability of concrete.

Switch to Green Cement

Being committed to its mission of reducing the carbon footprint and maximizing resources and by-products, JSW consistently delivers the best quality Green Cement. For instance, in comparison to 1 tonne of ordinary Portland cement, Concreel HD by JSW emits 56% less carbon dioxide, consumes 56% less limestone, and consumes 56% less specific thermal energy. Another product from the JSW’s portfolio, the slag cement (PSC) goes a step ahead in environmental friendliness. It emits 63% less CO 2 and consumes 67% less limestone besides consuming 63% less specific thermal energy when compared to ordinary cement.

Buildings made with JSW Cement are less susceptible to attacks by harmful chemicals like sulphates, nitrates, and chlorides. By preventing these chemicals and water vapours from reaching the reinforcement rebar, and averting corrosion, the cement increases the life of a building. Protection against corrosion keeps buildings strong for years and saves the maintenance and restoration cost.

Having better thermal and acid resistance, JSW Cement offers greater strength and durability. Compact and organic impurities-free, it has better consistency and reduces the chances of shrinkage and creeps. Apart from reducing the carbon footprint, it also restricts soil pollutants from entering the home.

While the brand works closely with many home builders, it is dedicated to building a sustainable future for the country. By making green cement accessible and affordable JSW Cement is fostering an ecosystem of conscious building solutions and eco-friendly construction. The company actively uses Slag which is a by-product from

the steel industry to manufacture green cement in its Vijayanagar, Nandyal, Dolvi, Shiva Works, Jajpur and Salboni plants.

“In this age of sensitive environmental conditions, we as a brand are trying to portray the importance of using green products. Through our marketing initiatives we are aiming at creating awareness about the advantages of using green cement for Individual Home Builders. We have showcased our Green Vision through the concept of friendship 'Yaariyaan' between JSW Cement, the home builder, environment, and infrastructure of our country in our latest TVC.” Gurminder Singh, Head-Branding, JSW Cement.

Despite the efforts of sustainability-driven brands like JSW, full-fledged adoption of green cement for building homes may take some time. For now, the onus of making the right choice lies with people who are building their dream homes. It is by making conscious decisions that they can contribute to building a sustainable, safe, and environment-friendly abode for the future generation.

This is a partnered post.