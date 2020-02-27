Infrastructure
Majority of aspiring homebuyers prefer sub-Rs 50 lakh property, says survey
Updated : February 27, 2020 08:24 PM IST
According to the Magicbricks' Consumer Poll, the most preferred budget segment was Rs 15-20 lakh, as 28 percent respondents voted for it.
The segments of Rs 20-30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh-Rs 1 crore were preferred by 23 percent respondents each.
Emerging localities in the price bracket of Rs 4,000 per square feet to Rs 5,000 square feet observed the highest consumer interest on the Magicbricks platform.