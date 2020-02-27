  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on February 27
Asian stocks extend losses as coronavirus fears grow
Oil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
Rupee opens higher at 71.85 against dollar
Home Infrastructure
Infrastructure

Majority of aspiring homebuyers prefer sub-Rs 50 lakh property, says survey

Updated : February 27, 2020 08:24 PM IST

According to the Magicbricks' Consumer Poll, the most preferred budget segment was Rs 15-20 lakh, as 28 percent respondents voted for it.
The segments of Rs 20-30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh-Rs 1 crore were preferred by 23 percent respondents each.
Emerging localities in the price bracket of Rs 4,000 per square feet to Rs 5,000 square feet observed the highest consumer interest on the Magicbricks platform.
Majority of aspiring homebuyers prefer sub-Rs 50 lakh property, says survey

You May Also Like

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

This mid-cap hospitality stock could jump 43% in 1 year

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

Coronavirus Impact: Sensex sheds over 1,700 points this week in three sessions

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

New US coronavirus case may be 1st from unknown origin

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement