Majority of aspiring homebuyers prefer sub-Rs 50 lakh property, says survey

Over 70 percent home buyers in India prefer to purchase properties within the budget of Rs 50 lakh, a Magicbricks survey said on Thursday.

According to the Magicbricks' Consumer Poll, the most preferred budget segment was Rs 15-20 lakh, as 28 percent respondents voted for it, while 25 percent prefer the Rs 30-50 lakh price bracket. The segments of Rs 20-30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh-Rs 1 crore were preferred by 23 percent respondents each.

Commenting on the poll, E Jayashree Kurup, head content and advisory, Magicbricks, said, "The recent launch of the Credit-linked Subsidy Services Awas Portal, (CLAP), has made it easier for consumers to track the status of their applications. This transparent and web-based monitoring system for tracking CLSS by beneficiaries is likely to add to the consumer excitement over being able to purchase affordable homes."

A Magicbricks statement said that Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under PMAY has led to increased buyer interest in the affordable and lower-mid segment.

Emerging localities in the price bracket of Rs 4,000 per square feet to Rs 5,000 square feet observed the highest consumer interest on the Magicbricks platform.