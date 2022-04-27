Major ports asked to build infrastructure to ensure zero cargo wait time by 2025

All major ports have been ordered by the Shipping Ministry to establish enough infrastructure by 2025 in order to achieve zero waiting time for inbound and outgoing cargoes. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) stated in an office memorandum that port capacity requirements in 2047 will be almost six times current port capacity.

"Major Ports should carry out detailed planning. If these are constraints on waterfronts and /or land availability, the major ports shall explore possibility of setting up satellite ports," it said.
The memorandum also said the major port authorities shall prepare a comprehensive master plan 2047 for the entire port area including cargo projections, warehousing etc with ultimate aim to achieve efficient logistics for enhancing economic development.
"Also, all major ports must ensure that there is adequate infrastructure in place by 2025 to achieve zero waiting time for inward as well as outbound cargo ie ship, rail, truck carrying cargo to and from port should not be required to wait," it said.
According to the memorandum, further in order to ensure the broad structure is in line with Maritime Vision 2030 and 2047 along with other initiatives of MoPSW, Indian Ports Association (IPA) is directed to coordinate with all the port authorities putting in place a suitable mechanism.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
