In a significant relief to women passengers in Mumbai, Maharashtra Government has written to the Central and Western Railway requesting them to allow women passengers to take local trains during limited hours from tomorrow (October 17).

The request from the State Government requested letting women passengers take local trains between 11 am to 3 pm and then 7 pm onwards till the end of local services for the day.

According to railways officials, peak hours for local trains are generally between 7 am to 11 am and then 4 pm to 8 pm.

Maharashtra Government, in its request letter, has also said that women should be allowed to take local trains without having to show their QR codes. This means women from essential as well, and non-essential services should be allowed to take trains for their commute during the limited hours. Also, the request would not be limited to the special women trains but would be applicable on all local trains under the central and western railway.

Maharashtra Government has also asked increasing the frequency of local trains to meet the increased demand.

Sources in Central Railway confirmed receiving the letter from Maharashtra Government but also mentioned that its just a request letter and would be processed after receiving approval from the Railway Board which falls under Ministry of Railways.

Trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have been allowed so far only for the workforce from essential/emergency sectors, differently able people and cancer patients.