L&T says order book up 20% as net profit rises 13% in Q2
Updated : October 23, 2019 05:35 PM IST
L&T said its revenue in the given quarter jumped 15 percent, at Rs 35, 328 crore as against CNBC-TV18's poll estimate of Rs 35,750 crore.
L&T said it successfully won new orders worth Rs 48,292 crore at the group level during the quarter, registering a growth of 20 percent.
