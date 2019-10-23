L&T says order book up 20% as net profit rises 13% in Q2

Infrastructure firm L&T Ltd said its net profit for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019 rose 13 percent, at Rs 2,527 crore as against Rs 2,230 crore in the same period of last fiscal.

A CNBC-TV18 poll expected the company to post a net profit of Rs 2,150 crore.

The company said its revenue in the given quarter jumped 15 percent, at Rs 35, 328 crore as against CNBC-TV18's poll estimate of Rs 35,750 crore.

The company said it successfully won new orders worth Rs 48,292 crore at the group level during the quarter, registering a growth of 20 percent.

L&T said it is on track to meet order inflow guidance of 10-12 percent and revenue guidance of 12-15 percent for FY20.