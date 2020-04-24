Business L&T lost Rs 12,000 cr of billing during lockdown; middle east projects to be delayed: CEO Updated : April 24, 2020 12:06 PM IST Subrahmanyan expects projects in the Middle East to be delayed or deferred because of the crash in crude oil prices He said employees were expected to make sacrifices during these tough times, starting from the top First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365