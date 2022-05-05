L&T Construction bags contract for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project

By PTI  IST (Published)
L&T Construction bagged the contract from National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd to construct the 116km route of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, which will enable trains to travel at a speed of up to 320km per hour.

L&T on Thursday said its construction arm bagged a contract for the Mumbai-Ahemdabad bullet train project from the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL).
"The railways business of L&T Construction has secured a contract from NHSRCL to construct 116 km route of High-Speed ballastless track works for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, popularly referred to as the bullet train project," the company said in a statement. Upon completion, this slab track system will enable trains to travel at a speed of up to 320 kilometre per hour.
A ballastless track or slab track is a type of railway track infrastructure in which the traditional elastic combination of ties/sleepers and ballast is replaced by a rigid construction of concrete or asphalt. The scope of work includes design, supply, construction and testing and commissioning track works on a design-build lump sum price basis for the double line high speed railway between Vadodara and Sabarmati in Gujarat.
As per the company, a contract valued at Rs 2,500-5,000 crore is a large order. Japanese Shinkansen track technology will be adopted in this project.
At present, the company is executing various ballastless track projects in multiple metro projects in India and overseas.
