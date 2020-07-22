Infrastructure Logistic marketplace LetsTransport hits pre-COVID bookings level; witness 50% growth spurt in demand Updated : July 22, 2020 04:17 PM IST LetsTransport has signed over 20 new clients during March and April this year, all of whom are dealing with essential products. The movement of non-essential products is stacking up to the revised baseline resulting in a growth spurt of approximately 50 percent for LetsTransport. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply