  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Infrastructure

Logistic marketplace LetsTransport hits pre-COVID bookings level; witness 50% growth spurt in demand

Updated : July 22, 2020 04:17 PM IST

LetsTransport has signed over 20 new clients during March and April this year, all of whom are dealing with essential products.
The movement of non-essential products is stacking up to the revised baseline resulting in a growth spurt of approximately 50 percent for LetsTransport.
Logistic marketplace LetsTransport hits pre-COVID bookings level; witness 50% growth spurt in demand

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Network18 Media and Investments' net loss halves to Rs 60.6 crore in Q1FY21

Network18 Media and Investments' net loss halves to Rs 60.6 crore in Q1FY21

Jindal Steel & Power Q1 earnings beat estimates; consolidated net profit reported at Rs 267 crore

Jindal Steel & Power Q1 earnings beat estimates; consolidated net profit reported at Rs 267 crore

TV18 Broadcast Q1 net profit down 92% to Rs 1.88 crore

TV18 Broadcast Q1 net profit down 92% to Rs 1.88 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement