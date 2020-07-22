Logistic marketplace LetsTransport hits pre-COVID bookings level; witness 50% growth spurt in demand

LetsTransport, an enterprise urban-logistics provider gets a fillip during coronavirus as the company witnessed significant spurt in demand with bookings reaching pre-COVID level.

This forecasts a long-term benefit to the company's growth as logistics progresses from informal to formal sector with brands wanting to work with organised players vs local vendors.

LetsTransport has signed over 20 new clients during March and April this year, all of whom are dealing with essential products. With a presence in 15 cities, LetsTransport is driven to convert this pandemic into an opportunity. The company’s baseline for essential goods has moved swiftly during the last few months.

The movement of non-essential products is stacking up to the revised baseline resulting in a growth spurt of approximately 50 percent for LetsTransport.

The company has also raised the total funding of Rs 33 crore during the last two months, reinstating the confidence in the tech-logistic sector by investors. The company will utilise this fund in geographical and technological expansion, adding more to its client base and to further scale up the company’s operations.

Pushkar Singh, chief executive officer and co-founder, LetsTransport said, "The pandemic has heightened the significance of a flexible and receptive supply chain. It has moved logistics from an informal to a formal sector with brands wanting to work with organised players vs local vendors due to the many tangible and intangible benefits offered by organised players."

"We have seen an uptake in the number of customers and our booking data highlights the same. Companies and brands have taken stock of the importance of adapting technology and scientific methods. Tech will be a differentiator for the times to come and we are optimistic about our future in the ecosystem," Singh said.

LetsTransport provides urban logistics solutions to enterprises by offering tech-enabled intra-regional transportation services. It enables enterprise clients to book trucks and manage bookings through their mobile app, call, and website.

This tech-enabled urban logistics player deals in the light commercial vehicle segment, distance range up to 300 Km, and a fleet of 60,000+ registered light commercial vehicles with a solid client base consisting of marquee names such as Amazon, Flipkart, Coca-Cola, etc.