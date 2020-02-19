#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Infrastructure

Last-mile connectivity: Delhi Metro launches 250 new e-rickshaws at 12 stations

Updated : February 19, 2020 08:30 PM IST

With this, the total tally of stations where such facilities are available rises to 29, with an operational fleet of over 1,000 e-rickshaws.
Twelve more stations are likely to be added within the next 2-3 months wherein around 500 more e-rickshaws will be put into service, it said.
These GPS-enabled rickshaws called 'SmartEs', having covered cabin and full-front windscreen, will provide last-mile connectivity within a radius 3-4 km from the metro stations.
Last-mile connectivity: Delhi Metro launches 250 new e-rickshaws at 12 stations

You May Also Like

Gold holds above $1,600 on fears over economic impact of virus

Gold holds above $1,600 on fears over economic impact of virus

General Motors to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand following sale

General Motors to lay off all 1,500 plant workers in Thailand following sale

Vande Bharat completes 1 year, earns Rs 92 crore for railways

Vande Bharat completes 1 year, earns Rs 92 crore for railways

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement