Infrastructure Last-mile connectivity: Delhi Metro launches 250 new e-rickshaws at 12 stations Updated : February 19, 2020 08:30 PM IST With this, the total tally of stations where such facilities are available rises to 29, with an operational fleet of over 1,000 e-rickshaws. Twelve more stations are likely to be added within the next 2-3 months wherein around 500 more e-rickshaws will be put into service, it said. These GPS-enabled rickshaws called 'SmartEs', having covered cabin and full-front windscreen, will provide last-mile connectivity within a radius 3-4 km from the metro stations.