Business 'Landmark achievement': BHEL installs 1.7 MW solar power plant in 4.5 months for Railways Updated : July 09, 2020 01:14 PM IST The project has been jointly conceptualised and developed by BHEL and Indian Railways. The plant will directly feed power to traction systems of Indian Railways, a Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) statement said.