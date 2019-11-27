Ladakh vehicles get new registration mark 'LA'

The ministry of road, transport and highways has assigned a new registration mark of 'LA' for vehicles which will be registered in Ladakh.

The new Union Territory of Ladakh consists of two districts of Kargil and Leh. The rest of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir is in the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir

The former state of Jammu & Kashmir was reorganised as the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the new Union Territory of Ladakh on October 31 after the President dismantled Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and gave assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 on the recommendation of Parliament.