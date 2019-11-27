Infrastructure
Ladakh vehicles get new registration mark 'LA'
Updated : November 27, 2019 08:49 PM IST
The new Union Territory of Ladakh consists of two districts of Kargil and Leh.
The former state of Jammu & Kashmir was reorganised as the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the new Union Territory of Ladakh on October 31.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more