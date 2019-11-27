#Zee#CSBIPO#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Infrastructure
Infrastructure

Ladakh vehicles get new registration mark 'LA'

Updated : November 27, 2019 08:49 PM IST

The new Union Territory of Ladakh consists of two districts of Kargil and Leh.
The former state of Jammu & Kashmir was reorganised as the new Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the new Union Territory of Ladakh on October 31.
Ladakh vehicles get new registration mark 'LA'
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

Get set to play two new Temple Run games next year, here's what to expect...

FASTag-related business hots up as December 1 deadline nears

FASTag-related business hots up as December 1 deadline nears

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

FASTags to become mandatory from December 1. Everything you need to know

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV