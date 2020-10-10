India Kerala minister says SilverLine will fast-track social & economic development in the state Updated : October 10, 2020 05:14 PM IST The process of land acquisition for the proposed project is in progress, Kerala public works minister G Sudhakaran said. The SilverLine will be running parallel to the existing railway line from Kasaragod to Tirur, while an alternative green-field alignment has been chosen for Tirur- Thiruvananthapuram stretch. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.