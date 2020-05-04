Infrastructure Kerala Institute suggests post COVID-19 transport model Updated : May 04, 2020 12:39 PM IST According to the study, "The "two-curves problem" in the transport sector demands a thorough restructuring and reorganization of the industry Elaborating on their model, ISED outlines six major steps in arriving at an alternative model. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365