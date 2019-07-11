Kalyani Rafael JV receives $100 million missiles contract

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems Ltd, a joint venture between Israel-based Rafael Advanced Systems and Pune's Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd, has won a $100 million missiles order fro the Indian Army and the Air Force, the company said in a news release.

Bharat Forge owns a 51 percent stake in Kalyani Strategic Systems.

As part of the contract, Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems will manufacture 1,000 BARAK-8 MRSAM missiles' kits for the Indian defence forces.

The company said, "Keeping with its commitment to ‘Make-in-India’, the JV partners have invested in best in class production facilities, state of the art engineering services, and extended Life cycle support (MRO) for systems supplied to Indian Defence force."