Kalyani Rafael JV receives $100 million missiles contract

Updated : July 11, 2019 02:16 PM IST

Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems will manufacture 1,000 BARAK-8 MRSAM missiles' kits for the Indian defence forces.
Bharat Forge owns a 51 percent stake in Kalyani Strategic Systems.
