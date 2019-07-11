Infrastructure
Kalyani Rafael JV receives $100 million missiles contract
Updated : July 11, 2019 02:16 PM IST
Kalyani Rafael Advanced Systems will manufacture 1,000 BARAK-8 MRSAM missiles' kits for the Indian defence forces.
Bharat Forge owns a 51 percent stake in Kalyani Strategic Systems.
