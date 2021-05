JSW Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel output jumped over two-fold to 13.71 lakh tonne (LT) during April 2021. The company had produced 5.63 LT in April 2020, JSW Steel said in a statement. On a month-on-month (m-o-m) basis, the crude steel output fell 5 percent. The company had produced 14.46 LT crude steel in March 2021. During April, the company’s production of flat-rolled products rose about three-fold to 9.57 LT, from 3.44 LT in the same month last year.

The production in April was 9 percent lower as compared to the 10.50 LT of flat-rolled products production in March 2021. JSW Steel produced 3.37 LT long-rolled products in the month under review, higher from 0.89 LT in April 2020.