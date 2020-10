Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) on Tuesday said its consolidated steel production rose 18 percent to 2.35 million tonnes (MT) in the July-September 2020 quarter. Its sales jumped 30 percent to 2.41 MT in the second quarter of the current fiscal. During July-September 2019, the company’s output was at 1.99 MT and sales stood at 1.85 MT, the company said in a statement.

On a quarter on quarter (q-o-q) basis, the 2.35 MT output was 15 percent higher than 2.03 MT in the April-June quarter of the running financial year. The 2.41 MT sales in July-September was 16 percent higher, in comparison to 2.07 MT sales in the April-June period. Steel exports contributed to 38 percent of the total sales volume with 0.74 MT, the company said.

On a standalone basis, in the July-September period, JSPL’s output grew 16 percent to 1.84 MT from 1.58 MT in the same period of the preceding fiscal. The company registered a 29 percent jump in its standalone sales at 1.93 MT as against 1.49 MT in year-ago-quarter. On a quarter on quarter (q-o-q) basis, the 1.84 MT standalone output was 10 percent higher from 1.67 MT in the April-June quarter of the running financial year. The 1.93 MT standalone sales in July-September was 23 percent higher, in comparison to 1.56 MT sales in April-June period.