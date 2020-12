Engineering firm JMC Projects on Wednesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 698 crore in the domestic market. In a filing to the BSE, the company said it has won orders for building projects in South India worth Rs 698 crore.

The company’s CEO and Deputy Managing Director S K Tripathi said: ”Our order inflows for the current year has crossed Rs 6,700 crore. We remain confident to achieve our targeted numbers for the financial year 2020-21.” JMC Projects (India) Limited is a subsidiary of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd.

In a separate filing, JMC Projects said Vardhan Dharkar, Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer of the company has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons.

Also Read: Kalpataru Power Transmission bags orders worth Rs 900 crore