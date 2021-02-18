JK Cement volume sees double-digit rise in January, February Updated : February 18, 2021 05:23 PM IST The management expects industry volume growth of 5-6 per cent CAGR in the medium- to long-term. In terms of capacity expansion, the company has got an approval from its board to set up an integrated 3.5-4 million tonne per annum (MTPA) grey cement unit in Panna, MP. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply