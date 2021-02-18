JK Cement volume sees double-digit rise in January, February

2021 has begun on a good note for JK Cement as it has seen double-digit growth in volume in January and February. The management said the growth in demand for cement was much higher in the non-trade segment on the back of higher government expenditure, a report by Kotak Institutional Equities stated. The management expects industry volume growth of 5-6 per cent CAGR in the medium- to long-term.

The cement maker was among the companies that made presentations at Chasing Growth 2021, the annual investor conference of Kotak Institutional Equities. The line-up on day 2 (February 17) of the conference comprised 42 companies from across the country.

The company indicated that prices were stable in their key markets. But in some of the markets, the company has taken price increases of about Rs 5 per bag in February.

In terms of capacity expansion, the company has got an approval from its board to set up an integrated 3.5-4 million tonne per annum (MTPA) grey cement unit in Panna, Madhya Pradesh, with an 8,000-tpd (production capacity) clinker unit with a cement GU and a satellite grinding unit in Uttar Pradesh (2 MTPA) along with 22MW of WHRS. The expected cost of this greenfield expansion project is Rs 2,970 crore. The management wants to strengthen the company’s presence in the North and Central markets initially, and then look at other regions.

Keeping in mind the higher diesel and pet coke prices, the management expected fuel and freight costs to be on the higher side, with fuel costs likely to rise by Rs 60 to Rs 80 for each ton of cement. However, the management expects to save Rs 100 per tonne from the March 2021 quarter due to ramp-up of the newly commissioned plants, which will help buffer margins.

The gap between trade and non-trade prices continues to narrow but remains high at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per bag. There has not been any material reduction in discounts to dealers.

In the white (putty) segment, the volume has improved sequentially once lockdown restrictions were eased and demand for housing began to rise. The management expects margins to remain in high double-digits. They also said that they didn’t have plans to expand the white cement capacity.

The management wants to increase the share of premium products to 10 per cent by the end of the 2022 fiscal. Now, the share of premium products is at 4-5 percent of the trade sales.