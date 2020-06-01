Jeff Bezos to invest in UK logistics startup Beacon

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is reportedly investing in a British startup Beacon that aims to become a global logistics chain.

According to Sky News, the world's richest man is "taking part in Series A fundraising worth $15 million for the British startup".

Beacon is a digital freight-forwarding and supply chain finance firm.

Launched in 2018, it uses Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud and other technologies to improve operational efficiency for customers organising international trade in their products.

Beacon is understood to have seen strong demand during the Covid-19 crisis from companies in the e-commerce and homewares sector, in particular, the report said.

The company offers a range of services - including global ocean, air freight and truck - which can be accessed and managed on a single platform.

Beacon was founded by two former Uber executives, Fraser Robinson and Dmitri Izmailov.

Beacon's investors include executives from Uber, Google and Amazon, according to its site.