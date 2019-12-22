Business
Jaypee loses 1,000 hectare land that has India's only F1 circuit
Updated : December 22, 2019 07:22 PM IST
The Yamuna Expressway Authority on Saturday cancelled the allotment of 1,000 hectares of land to Jaypee group on which India's only Formula One motor racing circuit is built in Greater Noida over non-payment of dues, officials said.
The decision was taken by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) during its 66th Board meeting.
The embattled business group defaulted on payments of over Rs 500 crore.
