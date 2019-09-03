Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
SC seeks NBCC response on completing stalled Jaypee group projects

Updated : September 03, 2019 12:52 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to state-run NBCC, seeking its response on the completion of Jaypee projects and viability of its proposal.
The government has told the SC that it is willing to extend support to NBCC if it has a new plan.
The court will hear the case on September 5.
