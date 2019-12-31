IRCTC’s Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: Compensation for train delays, free travel insurance

After the successful run of Tejas Express between Lucknow and Delhi, the second premium Tejas train with all the modern amenities is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. IRCTC will pay a compensation of Rs 100 in case the train gets delayed during its run by more than one hour and Rs 250 in case of delay of more than two hours to every passenger.

The second Tejas train will be flagged off from Ahmedabad on January 17, 2020, and the commercial run will start from January 19, 2020 from Ahmedabad. This train will be run by IRCTC.

Here are the features of Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express:

2. The passengers would be provided with travel insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh free of cost by IRCTC. This includes an exclusive coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft/robbery during the travel period.

3. Complementary on-board infotainment services.

4. The passengers will be served high-quality food and beverages. The ticket fare will be inclusive of food and beverages.

5. Each coach will be provided with RO water filter in addition to the packaged drinking water bottles.

6. No tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota in the train. There will be only general quota and foreign tourist quota. Six seats in EC and 12 seats in CC will be available for foreign tourists.

7. Automatic full refund of full fare on confirmed or waitlisted e-tickets in case of cancellation of train.

8. The ticket bookings can be done through IRCTC website www.irctc.co.in and its mobile app “IRCTC Rail Connect”. Booking facility for Tejas Express will not be available at railway reservation counters. Booking can also be done through IRCTC’s online travel portal partners.

9. Service on Tejas Express will be given through trolleys similar to that are used on airlines.

Barring Thursday, the train will run six days a week. Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali are the some of the stations where it will halt in both directions.

After departing from Ahmedabad at 6:40 am, it will arrive in Mumbai at 1.10 pm. Again, it will depart from Mumbai Central at 3.40 pm and reach Ahmedabad at 9.55 pm.