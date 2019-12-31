#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
IRCTC's Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express: Compensation for train delays, free travel insurance

Updated : December 31, 2019 12:43 PM IST

The second premium Tejas train with all the modern amenities is ready to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.
IRCTC will pay a compensation of Rs 100 in case the train gets delayed during its run by more than one hour and Rs 250 in case of delay of more than two hours to every passenger.
