IRCTC to pay Rs 250 to passengers if Tejas runs late

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will pay a compensation of up to Rs 250 to passengers if Tejas train runs late.

In a unique move, IRCTC will pay compensation of Rs 100 in case Tejas is delayed by more than an hour and Rs 250 in case of delay of more than 2 hours to every passenger as compensation.

Tejas, being touted as the country's first private train, will be launched on Lucknow-Delhi-Lucknow route from October 4.

IRCTC will also offer complimentary travel insurance coverage worth Rs 25 lakh to each and every passenger on Tejas and the travel insurance will also include coverage of Rs 1 lakh against household theft /robbery during the travel period of the passengers.

IRCTC has the right to operate Tejas on two routes Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad.

The Lucknow-Delhi Tejas will operate 6 days a week except for Tuesday and will cover the distance in 6 hours and 15 minutes. It will have one executive class with 56 seats and nine chair cars having a capacity of 78 seats each. The total carrying capacity of the train will be 758 passengers.