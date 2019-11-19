IRCTC to operate Karnataka's Golden Chariot luxury train

IRCTC will operate, maintain and market Karnataka's Golden Chariot luxury train as per a memorandum of understanding signed between the subsidiary of Indian Railways and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation.

As per the revival plan, IRCTC plans to include Bandipur, Mysore, Halebid, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Bijapur and Goa in the train's itinerary. IRCTC will also carry out internal refurbishment in the train from March 2020.

This will be the second luxury train operated and maintained by IRCTC after Maharajas' Express, which commenced operations in 2010.

Golden Chariot is the only luxury train in the southern part of the country and has 18 coaches with 44 guest rooms amounting to a capacity of 84 passengers.

Golden Chariot started operations in 2008 but has been struggling due to low occupancy and high costs.

India has several luxury trains operated by IRCTC, Rajasthan State Tourism, Maharashtra State Tourism and Karnataka State Tourism.