IRCTC to operate Karnataka's Golden Chariot luxury train

Updated : November 19, 2019 02:44 PM IST

As per the revival plan, IRCTC plans to include Bandipur, Mysore, Halebid, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Bijapur and Goa in the train's itinerary.
IRCTC will also carry out internal refurbishment in the train from March 2020.
Golden Chariot started operations in 2008 but has been struggling due to low occupancy and high costs.
IRCTC to operate Karnataka's Golden Chariot luxury train
