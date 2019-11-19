Infrastructure
IRCTC to operate Karnataka's Golden Chariot luxury train
Updated : November 19, 2019 02:44 PM IST
As per the revival plan, IRCTC plans to include Bandipur, Mysore, Halebid, Chikmagalur, Hampi, Bijapur and Goa in the train's itinerary.
IRCTC will also carry out internal refurbishment in the train from March 2020.
Golden Chariot started operations in 2008 but has been struggling due to low occupancy and high costs.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more