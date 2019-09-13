IRCTC to launch Tejas on Lucknow-Delhi. Six things to know about Tejas
Updated : September 13, 2019 08:16 AM IST
Railways has identified two routes for this, Lucknow-Delhi and Mumbai-Ahmedabad.
Free-of-cost travel insurance of Rs 25 lakh will be provided to all passengers.
The coach will also be provided with RO water filter in addition to the packaged drinking water bottle.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more